Mitchell Marsh To Miss Few Delhi Capitals Games Due To Wedding, Confirms Coach James Hopes

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals coach James Hopes has confirmed on Friday that star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will be flying back to Australia to attend his wedding and in the process, he will be missing a few Indian Premier League games.

““He [Marsh] is not going to be available for the next few games. He is getting married,” said Hopes ahead of the IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals.

“The idea was for him to start bowling from the India ODI series. But that got delayed. I think he bowled fantastically the other day. He will slot straight back when he gets back,” Hopes added.

Out of the two games Marsh played so far in the tournament, he picked up a wicket and managed to score only 4 runs.

The Delhi-based franchise are yet to get their campaign up and running as the Rishabh Pant-less side have lost both of their opening matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. DC would be looking to get back to winning ways against Rajasthan tomorrow.

On the other hand, Rajasthan’s Jos Buttler is doubtful for the clash against Delhi as he has got sutures after injuring his finger while attempting a catch in his last match against Punjab Kings at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Shardul Thakur, Vicky Ostwal, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav.












