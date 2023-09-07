Home

Mitchell Starc To Feature In IPL 2024 Mini-Auction in a Bid to Prep For T20 World Cup – Check Deets

The IPL mini-auction will likely to take place in Mumbai on December’s first week and the budget for each team is 100 crore.



Mitchell Starc in IPL

New Delhi: Australia cricketer Mitchell Starc will likely feature in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The speedster is viewing this as an ideal preparation for the upcoming T20I World Cup which will be played in the USA and West Indies in 2024.

If any franchise picked the pacer then this would be his first appearance after 2015. He played 27 matches in two seasons of IPL representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise and he picked up 34 wickets with BBI 4/15. In 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders brought him but he missed the tournament citing injury.

“Look it’s been eight years. I’m definitely going back in [next] year,” Starc told the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast about his IPL ambitions. “Amongst other things, it’s a great lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

“So a good opportunity to see if anyone’s interested in the IPL, then lead into the T20 World Cup. And it’s somewhat of a quiet winter next year…in comparison to this winter, so I think a perfect opportunity to put my name in.”

Starc currently sits on 82 Tests and if he features in all of Australia’s upcoming fixtures on the Future Tours Programme, his 100th game would come up during the 2025-26 Ashes.

“Not just get to 100, I’d like to be good enough to be picked for 100 Tests,” he said. “And then the big one obviously in a couple of weeks is the World Cup, which in India just goes to another level.

“And then you look at the one-day format, it’s sort of four years in between World Cups, so where do I see myself in that mix? But I’ve got to get to the end of this World Cup first.

“But we’ve got some superstars coming through. You’ve got your Jhye Richardsons, your Sean Abbotts, your Spencer Johnsons. You’ve got plenty of young guys coming through. [Lance] Morris is going to be a gun.

“I try not to look too far ahead with anything. Obviously, we want to do well in the World Cup. Then we’ve got five Test matches here in Australia and then I haven’t actually played a Test in New Zealand, so hopefully I’m on that tour and look forward to that challenge as well.”















