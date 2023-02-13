4.8 C
Mithali Raj, Gujarat Giants Mentor, Predicts Big Buys Ahead Of Historic Day

Adani Group shelled out Rs 1289 Crore for the Ahmedabad franchise. They named the side as Gujarat Giants.

New Delhi: Legendary former India captain and Gujarat Giants mentor Mithali Raj predicted several Australian and Indian players are going to attract huge money in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction that is set to take place in Mumbai on Monday.

Mithali, who retired from international cricket last year, was roped in by the Adani Group-owned franchise soon after the BCCI announced the names of five teams that will take part in the historic first-ever WPL.

“Many of the Australian players, our own Indian players are going to go high in the auction. Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana, Ash Gardner, Richa Ghosh, all these players will go big in the auction,” Mithali, who is the highest run-getter in women’s ODIs stated in a BCCI video.




