Moahmmed Siraj Takes Brilliant One-Handed Catch During 1st Test Between Ind-WI

Siraj had to run back and then leap and grab. It was a special catch also because it did not come out of Siraj’s hand when his elbow hit the ground.

Mohammed Siraj Catch (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Dominica: Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took a stunning catch during the opening day of the first Test against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday. It was a one-handed catch taken by Siraj to send Jermaine Blackwood packing for 14. Siraj was stationed at mid-off, Ravindra Jadeja gave it a little bit of air and that was enough to get Blackwood interested. The Windies batter looked to take on Jadeja down the ground and over the top but unfortunately it did not come out of the middle of the bat. Siraj had to run back and then leap and grab. It was a special catch also because it did not come out of Siraj’s hand when his elbow hit the ground.

Here is the one-handed screamer from Siraj:

India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test, here on Wednesday.

After some anxious start, the left-right new opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting) and skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting) saw through the day in their unbroken stand.

Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared eight wickets to trigger the collapse as the hosts West Indies folded for 150 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.

On day two, the Indian openers will look to continue from where they left off and take the game as far away from the hosts as possible.










