Moeen Ali Avalable For Next IPL 2023 Game vs RR; Ben Stokes Out For a Week

CSK Squad Injury Update: Moeen Ali Available For Next IPL 2023 Game vs RR; Ben Stokes Out For a Week

Chahar is set to miss IPL for an extended period. On the other hand, Moeen Ali, who missed the game against Mumbai due to food poisoning, would be available for the next game against Rajasthan Royals.

Big setback on the cards for CSK as Ben Stokes is likely to miss the game vs MI (Image: CSK Twitter)

Mumbai: Despite all that is happening around the Chennai Super Kings camp, it is commendable that they have won two games on the trot after losing their tournament opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans. CSK pacer picked up a hamstring injury during the game against Mumbai and could not bowl more than an over. As per a report on Cricbuzz, Chahar is set to miss IPL for an extended period. On the other hand, Moeen Ali, who missed the game against Mumbai due to food poisoning, would be available for the next game against Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes, who picked up an ankle injury, would be out for a week which means he could miss the game against the Royals.

“Feels good. Not to forget we lost Deepak in the first over. He’s our new ball bowler and Magala playing his first match. The good thing is spinners bowled well. It was a bit two-paced after 7 overs, started turning. The spinners and the fast bowlers came back well. Magala was good and so was Pretorius,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation after the seven-wicket win over Mumbai.

Ravindra Jadeja was named the man of the match for his brilliant show with the ball. He picked up three crucial wickets conceding merely 20 runs in his four overs.

“When we were bowling, the odd ball was turning. So me and Mitch wanted to bowl in good areas because they have so many powerhitters. Everytime we come here, the wicket plays different – sometimes it is flat, sometimes it is sticky,” Jadeja said.











