IPL 2023: Moeen Ali Can Be a Good Captaincy Option For CSK, Says Parthiv Patel

IPL 2023: Moeen Ali Can Be a Good Captaincy Option For CSK, Says Parthiv Patel. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai, Feb 17: With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, cricket fans have started discussing various issues related to the upcoming mega event.

One of the points of discussion is about who will take over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings after Mahindra Singh Dhoni steps down, which is expected to happen

Former India Test cricketer Parthiv Patel says England all-rounder Moeen Ali can be a captaincy option for CSK.

Speaking exclusively on the show ‘Match Centre Live’, JioCinema expert Parthiv Patel said, “There is one name I would like to throw across is Moeen Ali. We have to see if Ruturaj Gaikwad is ready for the captaincy, and if you are talking about (Ben) Stokes and his captaincy, then as you know, immediately after the IPL, the Ashes is going to start and how much the England Board will allow him to play; if he leaves in the middle, that is something to look out for.

Patel said that one positive point in favour of Moeen is that he will be available for the entire IPL 2023 as he does not play Tests and therefore will not have to leave for the Ashes series.

“However, Moeen Ali is the type of player who does not play Test matches and has captained England when Jos Buttler is injured or unavailable. So, he can be a short-term option, as CSK and Mumbai always think about the longer options, and if there are none, then you have to see what other long-term options can be made,” said Patel.

Parthiv said he has experience of playing with Moeen at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and feels the England player has leadership qualities.

“So, I think Moeen Ali can be a big name out of the names they are thinking of, and I am sure they are in the leadership group. I have played at RCB and there is a saying that there is a leader inside, but it can’t be seen from the outside. So, Moeen Ali definitely has leadership qualities, and now to come back to the tour, you have to forget about the previous time and think about the new recruits,” said Patel.

The former India wicketkeeper said CSK will have to bring new energy to the home ground and focus on positive energies.

