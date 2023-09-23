Home

Sports

Shahid Afridi Is Trying For Shaheen Afridi To Become Captain: Mohammad Asif Slams Pakistan Bound ODI World Cup Squad

Pakistan cricket team led by Babar Azam will start their ODI World Cup campign against Netherlands on October 6 Friday at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.



Shahid Afridi Is Trying For Shaheen To Become Captain: Mohammad Asif Slams Pakistan Bound ODI WC Squad

New Delhi: Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Asif Slams Babar Azam-led ODI World Cup squad and reckoned that even today he can bowl a maiden over to Pakistan captain. He also alleged Shahid Afridi that he is trying for Shaheen Afridi to become captain.

The speedster also said that Pakistan’s ODI World Cup Squad is quite ordinary and there is no one special and also blamed Babar Azam for putting pressure on Mohammad Rizwan.

“We have all average bowlers in the squad, there’s none special. I can bowl a maiden over to Babar Azam in T20 cricket even today, he cannot hit the ball if you bowl good deliveries to him” said Asif on Twitter space.

“We don’t have a choice right now to replace Babar Azam as captain. Shahid Afridi is trying for Shaheen Afridi to become captain, but it’s not easy” Asif on Shaheen Afridi.

“I don’t consider Agha Salman as a player, he’s a waste of time. Even I can score the number of runs he scores. He only scores when Pakistan has already scored a lot of runs as a team.”

Asif also said that Hasan Ali makes it to the squad because he is the part of Babar Azam’s lobby.

“Hasan Ali is part of the lobby, he eats with Babar Azam and other players. He is in the team because he is part of the lobby, this used to be the case when we used to play too. A lobby doesn’t select players from outside” Asif also said.

“I selected Babar Azam in the trials after he faced two balls only, you can ask his father that I picked Babar in ZTBL trials. I rate highly, he is one of the best batters in the country but he plays dots in the power-play and puts pressure on Rizwan” Asif concluded.















