Home

Sports

Mohammad Hafeez Quits From Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023

Mohammad Haffez announced that he will be quitting from Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee. This announcement cane just days ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023

Mohammad Hafeez (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former PAK cricketer Mohammad Hafeez announced that he is quitting from his position in the Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 that is set to be held in India entirely for the first time.

“I decided to quit from Pakistan cricket technical committee. I served as honorary member. I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity. My best wishes for Pakistan cricket as always. Pakistan Zindabad,” Hafeez tweeted.

I decided to quit from Pakistan cricket technical committee. I served as honorary member. I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity. My best wishes for Pakistan cricket as always. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 21, 2023

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf declared the making of a “high-profile” technical committee that will report to him and be going by former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq. It also included two other former Pakistan captains, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez.

Ahead of this announcement Hafeez made headlines when he along with Misbah-ul-Haq insightfully criticised the Pakistan team’s performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. They even questioned the team management over their strategies and decisions in the continental tournament during a team meeting in Lahore that also included Zaka Ashraf, Babar Azam, head coach Grant Bradburn, Team director Mickey Arthur, vice-captain Shadab Khan, and technical committee members.

Hafeez retired from international cricket in January 2022, after a career that spanned over 18 years. The all-rounder was a crucial part for Men in Green side through out his cricketing career and played an impactful role in his stint with Board off the cricketing field.















