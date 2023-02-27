Mohammad Kaif Wants Aspiring Cricketers to Watch Footage of Rohit Sharma Batting on Turning Tracks, Says They Should Understand Where to Hit a Ball

Home

Sports

Mohammad Kaif Wants Aspiring Cricketers to Watch Footage of Rohit Sharma’s Batting on Turning Tracks, Says They Should Understand Where to Hit a Ball

Kaif believes Rohit is the key man to look forward to in the upcoming Tests against Australia.

Mohammad Kaif Wants Aspiring Cricketers to Watch Footage of Rohit Sharma’s Batting on Turning Tracks, Says They Should Understand Where to Hit a Ball. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India international Mohammed Kaif wants aspiring cricketers to follow the footsteps of India captain Rohit Sharma, specially while batting on turning tracks.

Kaif believes Rohit is the key man to look forward to in the upcoming Tests against Australia.

“I think it will be Rohit Sharma, he’s in very good form, scoring lots of runs, his contribution in the second test was very important, and he made a statement in terms of his batting, of how to play cricket on a turning track. Even though there was a fielder at long-on, Rohit Sharma attacked the ball and beat the fielder”, Kaif told on ‘Follow the Blues’ show on Star Sports.

He says that in turning tracks, even if there is a fielder at long-on, the Mumbai Indians batter has the ability to whack a six and this is something youngsters to should watch and learn.

”So, even if there is a fielder at long on, he backs his ability to beat the fielder and hits a six. Rohit Sharma has done this and every aspiring batter should watch his footage to understand where to hit a ball. So, I’m pretty confident that Rohit Sharma will perform in both the final test matches,” said Kaif.

Kaif points out the likes of Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who equally contributed in India’s first two wins in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

“If we talk about both test matches, Ashwin’s spell on the third day off the test match in Kotla, after having a tough second day with Travis Head settled in, coming in the next day and dismissing Travis Head really changed the game. So, we have many bowlers like that who can change the game for us,” he said.

“We spoke about Ashwin, Jadeja is another player who can change the game for us. And we haven’t even come to Axar Patel and Siraj’s bowling. Siraj didn’t even bowl in the second innings. So we have many match winners like that. So, in my opinion it will be very hard for Australia to make a comeback from here,” he added.











