Mohammed Shami ‘100%’ pain free, but wants to play domestic cricket before Australia tour

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami is now “100%” pain-free and wants to play one or two Ranji Trophy games to try and be fit for the tour of Australia that will start end of November. Shami is on the road to recovery after an ankle injury which has kept him out of action since the ODI World Cup final last year and was even seeing bowling at full tilt at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday after the first Test between India and New Zealand.

Shami said that was the first time he bowled with a full run-up since his recovery.

“It felt great yesterday because I had been bowling with half a run-up on and off since I can’t put too much stress on my body,” he said during an event organised by Eugenix Hair Sciences in Gurugram. “Yesterday, we decided that I would bowl properly, and I gave my 100%. It felt great, [and] the results are good. Hopefully, I’ll be back on track soon.”

When asked if he was pain-free now, having undergone surgery in February, Shami said, “100%”. Shami has exactly a month to try and be fit for the first Test against Australia, beginning on November 22.

"The Australia series is still far away," he said. "The only thing I want to focus on is how to keep myself fit, and how strong I can be before going there. I know what kind of an attack we want for that Test series, so it's better I spend some more time on the ground before going. If I get fit and I get a gap of eight to ten days, then it's better that I play one or two domestic matches before going to Australia.