Mohammed Shami Should Partner Jasprit Bumrah With New Ball? Gujarat Titans Bowler Answers Ahead of India-Pak Match

Asia Cup 2023: One feels it will be Mohammed Shami, who would come in as the first change against Pakistan.

Mohammed Shami, India (Image: File Photo)

Kandy: It is expected to be a full house when arch-rivals India take on pakistan in one of the biggest clashes of the calendar year in Pallekele on Saturday. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami would be key with the ball for India and ahead of the big game he said that he is comfortable to bowl at any stage during the match. One would have imagined he would have prefered to have bowled with the new ball along with Jasprit Bumrah – but that is not the case it seems.

“Depends on whether I have the new ball or whether the team requires me at any stage during the match, I’m always on,” Shami said on Star Sports. “I don’t have any hesitancy to bowl with the new ball or the old ball. I don’t have an ego like that. All three of us (Bumrah, Shami and Siraj) are bowling very well, so it depends on the management on who will play.”

“There is only one goal, to go and give our 100%, the result will come running to us if we give our 100%. So it is very important to focus and execute, it’s a very simple plan. There is too much talk about the white ball or red ball, if you bowl in the right areas I don’t think that there is any difficulty in any ball,” Shami added.

Predicted India Playing XI vs PAK:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

India Squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. Travelling reserve: Sanju Samson










