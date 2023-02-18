Home

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Mohammed Shami Warns Australia, Says ‘Hum Nahi Karenge Toh Spinners Kar Denge’

India have bundled out Australia for 263 in the first innings of the second Test match in Border Gavaskar Trophy. India have won in Nagpur.

Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking a wicket against Australia. (Image; Twitter/BCCI)

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami gave strong warning to the visiting Australian team stating ‘India mein all out hona hi hai, hum nahi karenge toh spinners kar denge’ at the end of first day’s play of the second Test in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy in the Capital.

Shami pipped his colleague Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin on a slow Feroz Shah Kotla track to finish with four wickets helping India bundle out Australia for 263 in the first innings. In reply, the hosts ended Day 1 at 21/0 with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the middle.

“We, as a team don’t depend on the toss. We don’t bother about it at all. It doesn’t matter what happens at the toss. Whatever we get first, we try to perform. We stay in that frame of mind,” Shami said during the press-conference at the end of the day.

“All out toh har jagah hi kia hai. Pahle bhi kia tha. Age bhi karenge. India mein all out hona hi hai, hum nahi karenge toh spinners kar denge. (We’ve bowled out the opposition everywhere. We will do it again in the future.

"If not the pacers, the spinners will bowl the opposition out)," added the quick who represents Bengal in domestic cricket.












