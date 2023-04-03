Home

Sports

Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence on Social Media TROLLING, Says ‘Easy to Write Abuses, Those Messages Kill Your Motivation’

IPL 2023: Claiming that it is easy to write abuses, Siraj said that it affects motivation.

Mohammed Siraj Adds Another Feather in His Cap; Becomes Highest ODI Wicket Taker For India In 2022

Bangalore: In Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, Mohammed Siraj, over the past year has emerged as India’s premier pacer. While the young pacer continues to climb up the rankings, he would be the key to RCB’s fortunes in IPL 2023. Siraj, who has faced a lot of flak on social media, has opened up on social media trolling in a recent RCB Podcast. Claiming that it is easy to write abuses, Siraj said that it affects motivation.

“It is easy to write abuses,” Siraj said on RCB Podcast. “But you don’t know anything about his struggle. How can you abuse someone then? Those messages kill your motivation. A guy is getting abused for no reason at all. Why? What’s next?”

Siraj recalled while trying to show how reputations change quickly. He said one day they call you the future of India, and then suddenly they claim you are nothing.

“One day they call you the future of India, the next day they claim you are nothing and should drive an auto. I don’t understand this,” Siraj said.

He added, “When you perform well, people start praising you so much, You are such a good bowler, next level. When I was retained, it was called as best retention. Now they question why I was retained? There was no need for you to be retained. You aren’t good enough to play cricket.” Meanwhile, Siraj was economical in RCB’s first IPL 2023 game against Mumbai. He conceded 21 runs and picked up a wicket. RCB beat MI by eight wickets on Sunday to get their campaign off to a winning start.











