Mohammed Siraj Donates POTM Cash Prize Of 5000 USD To Gorundsmen, Heartwarming Gesture After India Clinch Asia Cup 2023

Mohammed Siraj won countless hearts by donating his POTM prize money to the groundsmen after India’s 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Final.



Published: September 17, 2023 7:11 PM IST


Mohammed Siraj (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mohammed Siraj once again won countless hearts after he announced to donate his Player of the Match cash prize worth 5000 USD to the groundsmen of R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Sunday. Siraj bowled the best spell of his ODI career and picked 6 wickets for just 21 runs and helped India clinch their 8th Asia Cup title after India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.

Earlier, ACC and Sri Lanka Cricket Board announced a 50,000 USD prize money for the groundsmen in Colombo as well for their heroic work throughout the continental tournament.

Mohammed Siraj became only the second bowler to take a six-fer in a men’s ODI Asia Cup final after Ajantha Mendis, as he picked 6-21 in a deadly spell to set up India’s eighth title with a 10-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

After play resumed at 3:40 pm, due to rain delaying the start, Siraj got massive help from movement off the pitch, making the ball talk both ways and leaving Sri Lanka batters bamboozled to pick a magnificent career-best 6-21 in seven overs, including four scalps coming in his second over of the game.

While Siraj blew away Sri Lankan batters and became the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in as many balls, Hardik Pandya claimed three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah had a scalp to his name as the Indian fast bowlers took all ten wickets in bowling out Sri Lanka for just 50, their second lowest ODI total ever and their lowest score ever against India.

Chasing a paltry 51, India sent Ishan Kishan to open alongside Shubman Gill, who completed the chase with 263 balls remaining. Gill began by nonchalantly flicking Pramod Madushan for four, and Kishan ramped and slashed Matheesha Pathirana for back-to-back fours.

Gill feasted on Madhushan’s deliveries by nailing a drive, punching past point and slamming a pull to take three boundaries off him to race through the chase. He and Kishan took a four each off Pathirana via a flick and drive respectively, followed by Gill hitting a scintillating drive off Dunith Wellalage for four and Kishan taking the single to seal India’s easy win in just 37 deliveries.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 50 all out in 15.2 overs (Kusal Mendis 17; Mohammed Siraj 6-21, Hardik Pandya 3-3) lost to India 51 for no loss in 6.1 overs (Shubman Gill 27 not out, Ishan Kishan 23 not out) by 10 wickets










