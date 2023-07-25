Home

Mohammed Siraj REVEALS Rohit Sharma Valuable Advise to Him After Picking POTM Award

Siraj admitted that it was India captain Rohit Sharma who gave him the belief and asked him not to take any pressure.

Mohammed Siraj: This is my first Player of the Match award in Tests, very pleased. (Pic: Twitter)

Trinidad: India had to settle for a draw at Queens Park Oval on Monday after rain washed out the final day. Not a single ball was bowled on the last day of Test with India in a commanding position needing eight wickets to cleansweep the hosts. India pacer Mohammed Siraj was awarded the player of the match for his terrific show with the ball in the first essay. The pacer picked up five wickets for 60 runs in 23.4 overs. After picking up the award, Siraj said he was extremely pleased. While speaking at the presentation, Siraj admitted that it was India captain Rohit Sharma who gave him the belief and asked him not to take any pressure.

“This is my first Player of the Match award in Tests, very pleased. There wasn’t much help for the pacers. I kept my plans simple and executed. When you pick wickets in conditions like this, you get loads of confidence. Rohit bhai asked me to believe in myself, not take any pressure and enjoy,” Siraj said at the post-match presentation.

India won the two-match series 1-0 against the West Indies after heavy rain did not allow any play on the fifth and final day of the second Test on Monday. India, who won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead, had declared their second innings at 181 for 2 on day four to set the West Indies an imposing target of 365 runs to win the match and level the two-match series, which is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

However, torrential rain didn't allow any play on the fifth day as the Test was eventually called off. After a rain-marred fourth day, the West Indies were 76 for two in their second innings. Jermaine Blackwood (20) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24) were out in the middle at the close of fourth day's play.
















