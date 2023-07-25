  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Sports

Mohammed Siraj REVEALS Rohit Sharma Valuable Advise to Him After Picking POTM Award

admin July 25, 2023 0 2 min read


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Mohammed Siraj REVEALS Rohit Sharma Valuable Advise to Him After Picking POTM Award

Siraj admitted that it was India captain Rohit Sharma who gave him the belief and asked him not to take any pressure. 

Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Siraj news, Mohammed Siraj age, Mohammed Siraj updates, Mohammed Siraj wickets, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma records, WI vs Ind, WI vs Ind schedule, WI vs Ind as it happened, WI vs Ind highlights, WI vs Ind 2nd Test, Cricket News
Mohammed Siraj: This is my first Player of the Match award in Tests, very pleased. (Pic: Twitter)

Trinidad: India had to settle for a draw at Queens Park Oval on Monday after rain washed out the final day. Not a single ball was bowled on the last day of Test with India in a commanding position needing eight wickets to cleansweep the hosts. India pacer Mohammed Siraj was awarded the player of the match for his terrific show with the ball in the first essay. The pacer picked up five wickets for 60 runs in 23.4 overs. After picking up the award, Siraj said he was extremely pleased. While speaking at the presentation, Siraj admitted that it was India captain Rohit Sharma who gave him the belief and asked him not to take any pressure.

“This is my first Player of the Match award in Tests, very pleased. There wasn’t much help for the pacers. I kept my plans simple and executed. When you pick wickets in conditions like this, you get loads of confidence. Rohit bhai asked me to believe in myself, not take any pressure and enjoy,” Siraj said at the post-match presentation.

India won the two-match series 1-0 against the West Indies after heavy rain did not allow any play on the fifth and final day of the second Test on Monday. India, who won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead, had declared their second innings at 181 for 2 on day four to set the West Indies an imposing target of 365 runs to win the match and level the two-match series, which is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

However, torrential rain didn’t allow any play on the fifth day as the Test was eventually called off. After a rain-marred fourth day, the West Indies were 76 for two in their second innings.  Jermaine Blackwood (20) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24) were out in the middle at the close of fourth day’s play.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Protest Against Asian Games Wrestling Trials Exemption Reaches IOA, Apex Body Promises Support

Home Sports Protest Against Asian Games Wrestling Trials Exemption Reaches IOA, Apex Body Promises Support Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat was exempted from […]

July 20, 2023 0 4 min read

2023 Dabang Delhi TTC Aim First Win in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4

Bengaluru Smashers suffered defeat against U Mumba TT in their opening tie of Season 4, while Dabang Delhi TTC lost to Goa Challengers. Pune, July […]

July 18, 2023 0 1 min read

Rohit Sharma HILARIOUSLY Asks Birthday Boy Ishan Kishan About The Gift he Wants

Home Sports Rohit Sharma HILARIOUSLY Asks Birthday Boy Ishan Kishan About The Gift he Wants | WATCH Rohit Sharma said Kishan should instead be giving […]

July 19, 2023 0 1 min read

Rinku Singhs Non-Selection For T20I Squad by New Chairman Ajit Agarkar For Windies Tour After IPL 2023 Heroics Gets Questioned

Home Sports Rinku Singh’s Non-Selection For T20I Squad by New Chairman Ajit Agarkar For Windies Tour After IPL 2023 Heroics Gets Questioned | VIRAL TWEETS […]

July 6, 2023 0 1 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights