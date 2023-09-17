Mohammed Siraj Sends X Into Frenzy With Record-Breaking Spell During Asia Cup 2023 Final in Colombo

Home

Mohammed Siraj Sends X Into Frenzy With Record-Breaking Spell During Asia Cup 2023 Final

Asia Cup 2023: With the sensational over, Mohammed Siraj has now joined an elite club featuring Chaminda Vaas and Lasith Malinga.

Colombo: India’s fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was making the ball talk during the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo on Sunday after the start of the match got delayed due to rain. Siraj was bowling fast and was reaping the rewards for it. Siraj hit the record books in the match with four wickets in an over. It was a sensational over in which he removed Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva. It was quite an adventourous over. Siraj’s good show has sent X into frenzy as fans are reacting with love for the Hyderabad-born pacer. Here are some of the comments:

Mohammed Siraj has picked up five wickets at this point of time and Sri Lanka is currently reeling in the game. This was Siraj’s first fifer of his ODI career. Siraj was on the money right from the start. The Lankan batters did not seem to pick him quickly and that is because of the extra pace he generates.

Team India is currently playing the Asia Cup final against defending champions Sri Lanka in Colombo where after winning the toss SL opted to bat Dushan Hemantha and Washington Sundar have been included in the playing XIs.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana















