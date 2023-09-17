September 17, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Mohammed Siraj Sends X Into Frenzy With Record-Breaking Spell During Asia Cup 2023 Final in Colombo

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Mohammed Siraj Sends X Into Frenzy With Record-Breaking Spell During Asia Cup 2023 Final

Asia Cup 2023: With the sensational over, Mohammed Siraj has now joined an elite club featuring Chaminda Vaas and Lasith Malinga.

Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Siraj news, Mohammed Siraj age, Mohammed Siraj updates, Mohammed Siraj runs, Mohammed Siraj wickets, Mohammed Siraj catches, India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final, Cricket News, Colombo
Sensational Siraj (Image: X)

Colombo: India’s fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was making the ball talk during the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo on Sunday after the start of the match got delayed due to rain. Siraj was bowling fast and was reaping the rewards for it. Siraj hit the record books in the match with four wickets in an over. It was a sensational over in which he removed Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva. It was quite an adventourous over. Siraj’s good show has sent X into frenzy as fans are reacting with love for the Hyderabad-born pacer. Here are some of the comments:

Mohammed Siraj has picked up five wickets at this point of time and Sri Lanka is currently reeling in the game. This was Siraj’s first fifer of his ODI career. Siraj was on the money right from the start. The Lankan batters did not seem to pick him quickly and that is because of the extra pace he generates.

Team India is currently playing the Asia Cup final against defending champions Sri Lanka in Colombo where after winning the toss SL opted to bat  Dushan Hemantha and Washington Sundar have been included in the playing XIs.

Teams:
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Mohammed Siraj Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Scalp Four Wickets In An Over

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Mohammed Siraj Snapped With Sri Lanka Groundsmen, Wins Internet

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Ind vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Brilliant Catch Towards Wrong Side During Asia Cup 2023 Final

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Mohammed Siraj Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Scalp Four Wickets In An Over

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Mohammed Siraj Sends X Into Frenzy With Record-Breaking Spell During Asia Cup 2023 Final in Colombo

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Mohammed Siraj Snapped With Sri Lanka Groundsmen, Wins Internet

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Ind vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Brilliant Catch Towards Wrong Side During Asia Cup 2023 Final

2 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.