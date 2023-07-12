Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Mohammed Siraj Takes One-Handed Stunner To Send Jermaine Blackwood Packing- WATCH Viral Video

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj Takes One-Handed Stunner To Send Jermaine Blackwood Packing- WATCH Viral Video

Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja were among the wickets for India as the visitors pushed West Indies on the backfoot by reducing them to 68/4 in 28 overs at lunch.

Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Siraj catch, Mohammed Siraj catch video, Mohammed Siraj Blackwood catch, Mohammed Siraj flying catch, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies highlights, India vs West Indies 1st Test, India vs West Indies live updates, Cricket News
IND vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj Takes One-Handed Stunner To Send Jermaine Blackwood Packing- WATCH Viral Video

Dominica: Mohammed Siraj took a stunning catch on Wednesday on the 1st Day of the 1st Test against West Indies to send Jermaine Blackwood packing.

It took place on the 28th over just before Lunch. Blackwood, hit a fuller delivery from Jadeja to clear he field but he instead found Siraj, who stretched out his right hand with a diving effort to pull off a stunning catch to send the right-handed batter back to the pavilion.

The video of the catch has gone viral on social media.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja were among the wickets for India as the visitors pushed West Indies on the backfoot by reducing them to 68/4 in 28 overs at lunch.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, West Indies openers captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul were solid against fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat. With the ball not providing them much swing, Brathwaite and Chanderpaul were able to get through the first half-hour without any major discomfort.

But Ashwin’s early entry dramatically changed the course of the session. The ace off-spinner began by castling Chanderpaul with a skiddy delivery coming from wide of crease in the 13th over, making him the first Indian bowler and fifth overall to dismiss a father-son duo in Test cricket.

For West Indies, apart from the first 30 minutes, debutant and local lad Alick Athanaze’s solidity was a bright spot. The left-handed batter exhibited the temperament to stay at the crease for long, while playing a delightful flamingo-styled pull off Thakur and sweeping Jadeja with swiftness to pick two boundaries.










Source link

Previous article
Artistic Gymnastics Selections For Asian Games 2023 Conclude In Bhubaneswar
Next article
Dharam Se Chedchad Karenge toh.. EXCLUSIVE
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights