Mohammed Sirajs Sprint on Own Bowling Gets Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Burst Into Laughter During Asia Cup 2023 Final

Mohammed Siraj’s Sprint on Own Bowling Gets Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Burst Into Laughter During Asia Cup 2023 Final – WATCH

Asia Cup 2023 Final, Ind vs SL: It is a golden moment when Virat Kohli cannot control his laughter on seeing Mohammed Siraj sprint.

Kohli reaction on Siraj celebration (Image: X Screengrab)

Colombo: India pacer Mohammed Siraj was having a sensational run in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the iconic R. Premadasa in Colombo on Sunday after Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat. Siraj, who is back for this game after missing India’s last Super 4 game, was among the wickets straightaway, and not one or two – he picked up four wickets in one over to shatter records. There was a time when he was on a hat-trick, so after picking up the wicket of Charith Asalanka, Siraj went on a sprint – all on his own. That somehow got Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill laughing their hearts out. Here is the video that is going viral:

During the game, Siraj took 1002 balls to get to his 50th ODI wicket – the second quickest for any bowler in the history of ODIs, only behind Ajantha Mendis’ 847 balls to the milestone.

Also, Siraj joined a elite list with his four wickets in an over in an ODI. Only legendary bowler Chaminda Vaas, Adil Rashid from Afghanistan and Pakistan’s Mohammad Sami picked up four wickets in an over after 2002.

Mohammed Siraj has picked up five wickets at this point of time and Sri Lanka is currently reeling in the game. This was Siraj’s first fifer of his ODI career.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana















