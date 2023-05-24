 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Mohit Sharma ABUSED For Dismissing MS Dhoni at Chepauk During Qualifier 1 Between GT-CSK

Mohit is facing heavy backlash on social space for picking up Dhoni’s wicket.

Mohit Sharma ABUSED (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: It was expected that the crowd will be heavily in favour of the home side, Chennai Super Kings. That is exactly what happened when Gujarat Titans took on CSK in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday at the iconic Chepauk. Dhoni walked into bat in the 18th over when Ambati Rauyu perished. There was a huge roar across Chepauk as Dhoni walked out to bat amid speculations of it being his last appearance at the venue. Expectations were high and Dhoni did not live up to it as he was dismissed for one off two balls. Mohit Sharma, an ex-CSK player, picked up the prized scalp. There was pin-drop silence across the stadium when Hardik Pandya took the catch.

Now, Mohit is facing heavy backlash on social space for picking up Dhoni’s wicket. Here are some of the reactions.

“IPL is too big to say it’s just another final. Used to be 8 top teams, now it’s 10. I won’t say it’s just another final. It’s hard work of 2 months. Everybody has contributed. Yes, middle-order has not got ample opportunity. GT are a fantastic team and they’ve chased very well, so the thought was to get them in. But it was a good toss to lose,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation after CSK beat GT by 15 runs to seal a spot for themselves in the final.










