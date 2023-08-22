Mohun Bagan Super Giant Claim Victory Over Abahani Dhaka, Make AFC Cup South Zone Group Stage.

Home

Mohun Bagan looked a transformed unit in the second-half and there was little that Abahani could do to cap their second successive defeat in two seasons.

Kolkata, Aug 22: Mohun Bagan scripted a stunning second-half comeback to secure a 3-1 victory over Abahani Limited Dhaka in the AFC Cup playoffs at Salt Lake Stadium, here on Tuesday.

The visitors impressed with their counter-attacking prowess in the first-half, capitalising on their swift breaks to create dangerous opportunities.

Mario Lemos’ tactics bore fruit in the 17th minute when their key marksman Cornelius Stewart benefitted from a goalkeeping howler by Vishal Kaith, to seize the opportunity against the run of play.

A pivotal moment came in the 37th minute when Liston Colaco was tripped, leading to Jason Cummings’ leftfooted penalty kick to bring the game on an even keel before the break.

Having helmed their defence with perfection, the Iranian centre back Milad Sheikhi Soleimani turned villain in no time when he scored in his own net trying to clear a skillful cross by Hugo Boumous.

Mohun Bagan then turned it up in style with Albanian forward Armando Sadiku opening his account in the Mariners jersey to seal the issue within the hour mark.

The win locked Mohun Bagan’s berth in the South Zone group stage, where the last season’s Inter-Zone semifinalists will join Indian Super Cup champions Odisha FC, Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh and Maziya Sports & Recreation Club of Maldives.

Mohun Bagan also did a double on Abahani, having defeated them by an identical scoreline at the same stage last season.

Juan Ferrando adopted a 3-5-2 formation, with Liston Colaco partnering star forward Jason Cummings upfront, but it failed to yield the desired result as the Australian World Cupper remained at his wasteful best.

Despite their spirited efforts, Cummings missed an early scoring opportunity, as Abahani goalkeeper Mohammad Sahidul Alam made an easy save.

The contest saw end-to-end action, with Mohun Bagan making bold attempts from the left wing but only to fall short on finishing every time.

A well-timed through ball by Boumous nearly found Asish Rai in the box in the 20th minute, but Abahani’s defense intervened.

Abahani’s defense, led by Soleimani, showcased its prowess throughout the match.

In the 28th minute, Boumous was brought down in the box, only for their penalty appeal to be dismissed by the referee.

India star forward Sahal Abdul Samad had consecutive chances, testing Abahani’s defense, but the opposition held firm.

Sahal kept his composure but missed an opportunity to capitalise.

The momentum shifted drastically in the second-half when Mohun Bagan secured the lead through an own goal.

A brilliant sequence involving Boumous culminated in a cross guided into his own net by Soleimani.

Fresh from leading Abahani to victory with his decisive goal against Club Eagles in the preliminary stage, Stewart led the attack beautifully giving Kaith early jitters.

In the closing moments of the first half, Abahani nearly reclaimed the lead with a deflected header from a freekick, but Kaith managed to put it away, turning onto the post.

It was a turnout in the second half as the home side prevailed overcoming the early deficit to seal their group berth.















