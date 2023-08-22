Mohun Bagan vs Dhaka Abahani LIVE MBSG Aim For AFC Cup 2023-24 Group Stage Spot

Home

Mohun Bagan vs Dhaka Abahani, AFC Cup 2023-24 LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Dhaka Abahani of Bangladesh in the AFC Cup 2023-24 playoff round on Today.

Mohun Bagan vs Dhaka Abahani, AFC Cup 2023-24. (Image: Twitter/MBSG)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Dhaka Abahani LIVE Streaming

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Dhaka Abahani of Bangladesh in the AFC Cup 2023-24 playoff round on Today. The match winner will have the advantage to the AFC Cup 2023-24 group stage. The Mariners set up the match after defeating Nepal’s Machhindra FC 3-1 on August 16, 2023.

After winning the Indian Super League 2022-23, Mohun Bagan SG qualified for the AFC Cup 2023-24 qualifications. In May, they also won the subsequent playoff against Hyderabad FC. The Mariners defeated Nepal’s Machhindra FC 3-1 in the preliminary qualifying round last week, thanks to goals from new acquisitions Anwar Ali and Jason Cummings.

What is the date of the match?

The match will be played on 22 August 2023.

Where is the match played?

Match will be played in Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krrirangan, Kolkata.

What is the timing of match?

The timing of the match in 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time.

Where can you watch the match?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Dhaka Abahani LIVE Streaming will be on MBSG’s Facebook page.















