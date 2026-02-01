Following the debut of the first Moncler Grenoble store in the heart of St. Moritz in the Swiss Alps, the new Aspen location marks the brand’s second flagship worldwide fully dedicated to Moncler Grenoble. More than a retail opening, the store showcases this brand dimension, offering an immersive expression of Moncler’s mountain DNA, rooted in the brand’s heritage and defined by the dialogue between high performance and high style. Spanning 250 square meters, the store is conceived as an immersive environment inspired by the Rocky Mountains, reflecting the presence and spirit of the surrounding alpine landscape. Natural materials, interpreted through craftsmanship and contemporary design, create a space that feels both grounded and elevated. The atmosphere evokes Aspen’s rugged terrain, dense forests, and crisp mountain light, creating a refined setting where nature and design converge. Designed by the Swiss studio Küchel Architects, the architecture balances solid volumes with softer, fluid lines, while a carefully orchestrated lighting strategy enhances depth and texture, guiding visitors through the sequence of spaces. Light and shadow interact across surfaces, highlighting texture contrasts and shaping a truly immersive retail experience. The boutique opens with a striking, cave-like entrance that evokes Moncler’s mountaineering heritage and sets the tone for the journey inside. At its heart, a sculptural, majestic tree becomes the focal point of the space, anchoring the layout and offering both seating and a platform for display through a circular bench integrated around its base. From this central element, the store unfolds through circular bays, each topped with a dome, creating rhythm and continuity while framing the Moncler Grenoble collection. Accessories are presented on sculptural metal branches, while custom furniture pieces in stone and wood, further reinforce the dialogue between rugged alpine inspiration and refined design. The boutique was designed and constructed in accordance with high international standards for energy efficiency and environmental impact, and is currently in the process of obtaining LEED certification, one of the most widely recognized environmental building rating systems. Designed to equip clients to experience the mountains year-round, the Aspen flagship offers a full exploration of the Moncler Grenoble world, showcasing Fall/Winter and Spring/Summer collections throughout the year and supporting an all-season approach. The opening preceded the Moncler Grenoble brand experience which took place on January 31st in the mountains of Aspen, where the Fall/Winter 2026 Collection was unveiled. 432 East Hyman AvenueAspen, CO 81611 ABOUT MONCLER GRENOBLERooted in Moncler’s mountain heritage and carefully designed for performance, Moncler Grenoble is Moncler’s brand dimension made for on and off the slopes moments. Reinforcing the brand’s history at the forefront of technical innovation, Moncler Grenoble encompasses collections for all seasons and conditions: from high-performance, high-style skiwear to cocooning après-ski looks and lightweight layering systems for the great outdoors. Moncler was founded in Monestier-de-Clermont, Grenoble, France, in 1952 and is now headquartered in Italy. Over the years, the brand has combined style with innovation, bringing together creativity with a constant pursuit of excellence and performance in materials and workmanship. Moncler products meet diverse demands, ranging from high-altitude and mountain life to metropolitan living. The company manufactures directly, and through a selected network of façonniers, and distributes its collections through its boutiques and digital stores, as well as selected multi-brand doors, department stores, and e-tailers.

Viale Ortles 38, 20139 Milano

