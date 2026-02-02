The brand with the iconic green claw is confirmed as the Official Energy Drink partnerCORONA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports and Monster Energy are proud to announce a new long-term partnership for the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series. Monster Energy becomes a main partner of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, taking on the role of Official Energy Drink partner. As part of the agreement, the global energy drink giant will join WBD Sports onsite at all 14 events, bringing fresh energy and engagement to fan activations, enhancing the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series experience both trackside and on broadcast.
For more information on the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, visit www.ucimtbworldseries.comMedia Contacts Neus Ramos
WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series Press Officer
+34 680 45 12 82
[email protected] Laura Cueto
Communications and Media Relations Manager, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Events
+34 638 95 95 20
[email protected] Kimberly Paige Dresser
Indie Agency, Inc.
+1 9493005546
[email protected] About the UCI Founded on April 14, 1900, in Paris, France, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is the worldwide governing body for cycling. It develops and oversees cycling in all its forms and for all people: as a competitive sport, a healthy recreational activity, a means of transport, and also just for fun. The UCI manages and promotes the 11 cycling disciplines of road, track, mountain bike, BMX Racing, BMX Freestyle, cyclo-cross, trials, indoor cycling, cycling esports, gravel and snow bike. Five of these are featured on the Olympic Games programme (road, track, mountain bike, BMX Racing and BMX Freestyle), and two in the Paralympic Games (road and track). Cycling also features on the programme of the Youth Olympic Games. For more information: www.uci.org About Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Events Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe represents WBD’s portfolio of sports brands, channels, and platforms in Europe. It collectively engages 130 million people every month, reaching fans and broad audiences in more than 200 markets and in 20 languages across all platforms where consumers are spending time: free-to-air TV, pay-TV, streaming, online and social. WBD Sports Europe includes the much-loved consumer brands Eurosport and TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, as well sports programming and content on WBD’s free-to-air TV networks and streaming on HBO Max and discovery+. They connect audiences with the greatest sporting events in the world. This includes being the Home of the Olympics Games in Europe; tennis’ Grand Slams; cycling’s Grand Tours, more than 1,000 live cycling broadcasts per year, the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series; the PGA TOUR year-round in some markets; the FIM Endurance World Championship; The Ocean Race; the World Tour; the FIM Speedway GP, Speedway of Nations and Speedway World Cup; every major winter sports World Championship and World Cup event. WBD Sports Europe completes a full 360° offer with its Events management and promotion company (Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Events), which oversees 20+ events across the globe each year and has achieved the ISO20121 certification for sustainability of event management practices. About Monster Energy Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock-and-roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com. SOURCE Monster Energy
