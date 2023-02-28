‘Morning Done Absolutely Right’-Twitterati Reacts After New Zealand Beat England By 1 Run In Second Test

Home

New Delhi: New Zealand completed a dramatic fightback on the last day to beat England by 1 run Tuesday and become only the fourth team in history to win a cricket test after being forced to follow-on.

On a day of constant twists and turns, Joe Root scored 95 in a partnership of 121 with Ben Stokes (33) which appeared to have batted England to victory and a 2-0 win in the two-test series.

Root and Stokes were out within a run of each other with 56 runs still needed and the match which had been heading England’s way tilted back in favor of New Zealand with the lower-order exposed.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes then made 35, facing down the New Zealand attack and shepherding England within sight of victory. But in another twist, Foakes was out with seven runs still needed.

Last man James Anderson clubbed a four down the ground which left England two runs from victory and the crowd holding its breath. Then in the last, dramatic moment, No. 11 Anderson was caught down the leg side from the bowling of Neil Wagner and New Zealand had the win. Soon after Blackcaps won cricket fans started reacting on social media here are the viral tweets:

U r not defeated till it ends… what a fight back, what a match… certainly the greatest test match ever #NZvENG — TheSRS (@srs_the) February 28, 2023

Test cricket is the best!! What a cracker of a game. NZ wins by 1 run and that too coming out from a follow on. A great match and an absolute thriller. Nothing replaces Test cricket ❤️ Wagner pulled out his best and gave it all. Morning done absolutely right. #NZvENG — Kayomarz Daruwala (@kayodaruwala) February 28, 2023

What a finish in Wellington as Neil Wagner dismisses James Anderson to ensure New Zealand register a famous one-run victory over England 🤯#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/g0bjxVYbkH — ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2023

Wagner’s double blow to dismiss them both in consecutive overs likely was the turning point of the match. Foakes’ diligent innings ensured a thrilling finish as the upper hand in the match passed moment by moment from one team to the other. Even England’s Barmy Army of fans was largely rendered silent as they watched the action in almost breathless tension.











