Mother’s Day 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Shares Adorable Picture With Mom, Refers To AI

During his farewell speech at Wankhede Stadium on November 16, 2013, Sachin made a special mention of his mother Rajni Tendulkar.

International Mother’s Day, or Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

On the occasion of International Mother’s Day on Sunday, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared an adorable picture with his mother Rajni Tendulkar on Twitter with the caption: “In the Age of AI, the one that is irreplaceable will always be A”AI”! #MothersDay.”

HERE IS THE TWEET

In the Age of AI, the one that is irreplaceable will always be A”AI”!#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/p9Ys5CSVcP — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 14, 2023

It is worth noting that during his farewell speech at Wankhede Stadium on November 16, 2013, Sachin made a special mention of his mother Rajni Tendulkar when he said “My mother, I don’t know how she dealt with such a naughty child like me. I was not easy to manage. She must be extremely patient. For a mother, the most important thing is that her child remains safe and healthy, and fit. That was what she was most bothered and worried about. She took care of me for the last 24 years that I have played for India, but even before that, she started praying for me the day I started playing cricket. She just prayed and prayed and I think her prayers and blessings have given me the strength to go out and perform, so a big thank you to my mother for all the sacrifices,” as reported by odishatv.in.

His tweet has received several comments from the netizens. Sharing a few with you.

