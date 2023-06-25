Menu
MS Dhoni Accepts Chocolates From Flight Attendant Mid Air, Sets Internet Abuzz| WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

MS Dhoni is currently spending his family time after leading Chennai Super Kings to their fifth Indian Premier League title last month.

MS Dhoni accepted chocolates from a flight attendant mid air. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is a crowd favourite. More than his captaincy and cricketing skills, his down to earth nature and the way he presents himself and behaves with others make the former India captain to hold a special place in everyone’s hearts.

The five-time IPL-winning captain was recently spotted accepting chocolates from a flight attendant, the video of which set the internet abuzz on Sunday. In the video, the flight attendent in a private airline company, was seen presenting a tray of chocolates to Dhoni mid air who was travelling in the same.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain was spoilt for choices and finally took one among many. The flight attended persisted him to pick few more but Dhoni politely refused her and was seen happy with the one he chose. She was also seen giving a small piece of paper with a message in it for Dhoni. His wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni was seated next.

Although the exact date of the video is not known but from outside, it looks like the video is after IPL 2023. Dhoni became the second IPL captain to lift the title five times after Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma. He guided Chennai Super Kings to their fifth Indian Premier League victory after defeating Gujarat Titans in the final last month.

However, following CSK’s win, Dhoni rushed to Mumbai to get his left knee operated. He played the entire IPL 2023 with his knee injury.










