MS Dhoni Almost in Tears After CSK Beat GT in IPL 2023 Final to Clinch Record-Equalling 5th Title | WATCH

IPL 2023: It was during the celebrations when Dhoni seemed to be in tears.

MS Dhoni in Tears (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Ahmedabad: It is not often that MS Dhoni gets emotional. Even though he must be getting emotional, but he handles it well. But on Monday, things were different – Dhoni could not keep a lid over his emotions. The Chennai Super Kings captain was almost in tears while celebrating the fifth IPL title. Chennai beat Gujarat by five wickets at the Narendra Modi stadium in a nail-biting final-ball thriller. It was during the celebrations when Dhoni seemed to be in tears. The video is now on soial space and it is as expected going viral.

Here is the much-talked about clip:

“The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation after the memorable win in Ahmedabad.

“Every trophy is special, but what is special about IPL is every crunch game you need to be ready. That’s something we have done, there were lapses today, the bowling department didn’t work, but it was the batting department that took the pressure off them today. I do get frustrated, it is human but I try to step into their shoes, every individual deals with pressure differently,” Dhoni added.

It would now be interesting to see Dhoni features in IPL 2024 or not.
















