MS Dhoni And Hardik Pandya – Dinesh Karthik Picks His Favourite Batting Partner

A fan asked him to pick his favourite batting partner. To that, Karthik confessed that would be MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya.

Dinesh Karthik Picks His Favourite Batting Partner (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik is quite a popular man still. The 37-year-old has a fighting spirit and positivity that is unmatched. Even in the twilight of his career, Karthik remains extremely relevant to the game. During a Q&A session on Twitter on Friday ahead of the Delhi Test between India-Australia, Karthik took questions from fans and answered them. A fan asked him to pick his favourite batting partner. To that, Karthik confessed that would be MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. This may come as a surprise as many would have reckoned, he would name either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

Dhoni and hardik pandya https://t.co/iNlF7grkdG — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 17, 2023

Ahead of the Delhi Test, Karthik pointed out Kohli’s recent problems against spin. He reckoned that is the case because the team plays a lot of cricket overseas.

“You look back at the time I’m sure he’s a better player of fast bowlers than he started out. Maybe his game against spin has dropped a bit, but that is fine and relatively understandable. You don’t play as many spinners when you travel abroad, you don’t play so much of good spinners, probably you would end up playing in the domestic circuit for longer hours, even if you play in the subcontinent,” he said.

Karthik, who has not been a part of the national squad since the T20 World Cup, would next be seen in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had a phenomenal 2022 season and fans would be hoping he can repeat that in 2023.











