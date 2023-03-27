MS Dhoni And His Love For Yellow: Thala Paints MA Chidambaram Stadium Chairs

Home

Chennai Super Kings will play the tournament opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni painted MA Chidambram stadium’s chair into yellow ahead of Indian Premier League. CSK will play the tournament opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Dhoni was spotted painting the chairs of MA Chidambram stadium with yellow spray paint as CSK will play their second match at the venue against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants. The franchise shared a video where the captain was busy with painting the chairs, here is the clip;

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from all forms of International cricket on 15 August 2020. This will also be the last IPL tournament for Dhoni as there are speculations that 41 old wicketkeeper batter will play his last tournament.

Chennai Super Kings is the second most successful team in cash rich league after Mumbai Indians as the franchise won the title for four times.

IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

Captain and wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Kyle Jamieson, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, K. Bhagath Verma.











