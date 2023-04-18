MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli CRAZY Fandom Has Now A Tea Shop In Kolhapur

Home

Mahirat: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli’s CRAZY Fandom Has Now A Tea Shop In Kolhapur

Mahirat: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli’s CRAZY Fandom Has Now A Tea Shop In Kolhapur. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli- India’s two of the greatest captains and without a single doubt two of the greatest batters ever to grace the gentleman’s game. Both are emotions to millions around the globe and whenever these two take the field, the crowd will chant their names in unison and for their fandom, the fans will go to any extent. A perfect example can be found in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, where the love for both the CSK captain and the RCB man has given birth to a tea shop, which goes by the name of Mahirat.

Mahirat means Dhoni’s nickname ‘Mahi’ and Virat’s ‘rat’, a combination that results into a fitting name for their bromance. The respect between the two cricketing legends is immense and Kohli has always talked about highly of his former captain in the national team. On the other hand Dhoni has a special love for ‘Cheeku’ as Virat is fondly called. MSD has seen him rise and have always backed him during his tough times.

The picture of the tea shop has gone viral on social media and the fans just can’t stop drooling over it.

Yesterday, Kohli and Dhoni grabbed headlines with their bromance after CSK beat RCB by 8 runs at the Chinnaswamy. In the ongoing IPL, Chennai is placed 3rd, whereas Bangalore occupy the 7th position in the standings.











