MS Dhoni Attends CISF Unit ASG Chennai Interactive Session, Plants Mango Tree Named DHONI

MS Dhoni Attends CISF Unit ASG Chennai’s Interactive Session, Plants Mango Tree Named ‘DHONI’

This season is often termed to be Thala Dhoni’s final IPL season but the 2007 and 2011 World Cup winner is yet to make a formal announcement regarding his retirement.

MS Dhoni Attends CISF Unit ASG Chennai’s Interactive Session, Plants Mango Tree Named ‘DHONI’. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Former India captain and current CSK skipper, MS Dhoni recently attended an interactive session organised by CISF Unit ASG Chennai.

The 41-year old cricketing legend applauded CISF’s professionalism and efficiency in providing seamless security at airports and also participated in planting a mango tree named ‘Dhoni’.

An interaction program with Renowned Cricketer, Padma Bhushan Shri @msdhoni was held @ CISF Unit ASG Chennai. He applauded CISF’s professionalism & efficiency in providing seamless security at airports. A mango tree named “DHONI” was also planted by the distinguished guest. pic.twitter.com/flI76rUlLh — CISF (@CISFHQrs) April 11, 2023

An interaction program with Cricketer & Padma Bhushan awardee @msdhoni was held at CISF Unit ASG Chennai. 🔹 The Cricketer applauded CISF’s efforts in providing seamless security at airports

🔹 A mango tree named “DHONI” was also planted @CISFHQrs pic.twitter.com/kQSKFxDz1I — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) April 11, 2023

In the ongoing 2023 season, Chennai Super Kings have won 2 out of their 3 matches so far and are currently placed 5th in the standings. Dhoni is yet to score a big score but during the death, he has pulled off crucial runs for his team in cameos.

For the Yellow Army, he has led them to 4 IPL trophies and 1 Champions League title and if it does happen to be his last year in his cricketing career, then he would be looking to guide CSK to glory, one last time.

Chennai play Rajasthan tomorrow at the Chepauk and they will be eager to grab the top spot in the standings.











