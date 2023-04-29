MS Dhoni Back in Indias Test Squad For WTC Final 2023? Ravi Shastris STUNNING Response Goes VIRAL

Home

MS Dhoni Back in India’s Test Squad For WTC Final 2023? Ravi Shastri’s STUNNING Response Goes VIRAL

WTC Final: Shastri in his own way said that the option could have been contemplated.

Mumbai: With a little more than a month to go for the much-awaited World Test Championship final, India has announced its squad but there are speculations over who will eventually keep wickets. Amid this speculation, former India coach Ravi Shastri was asked if MS Dhoni could have been asked to come out of retirement just for that single game. Shastri in his own way said that the option could have been contemplated.

“Oh ya. He has shown a lot of young keepers in the country with the way he has kept in IPL for someone who doesn’t play first-class cricket,” Shastri said on ESPNCricinfo.

“Once MS makes up his mind, he makes up his mind. In Test cricket, where he could have easily played for a year or year and a half, if he was statistically driven like our country is then he would have loved that 100 Test match mark, that big crowd, nice ceremony, walk around the crowd, say good bye to everyone…he doesn’t want that. He’s like hands up, new man is there, let him be,” he added.

Days after India’s squad was announced, it came to light that Dhoni had been consulted by the BCCI over Ajinkya Rahane’s surprise selection.

India’s Squad For WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

The match will be played at the iconic Oval starting June 7.











