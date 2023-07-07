Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Birthday: Suresh Raina to CSK; Cricket Fraternity Wishes Captain Cool on Turning 42 | VIRAL TWEETS

Dhoni is easily India’s most successfull captain ever having won three ICC trophies and five IPL titles, apart from two Asia Cup silverware.

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni

Delhi: Without a doubt, MS Dhoni is arguably one of the most popular cricketers ever. Dhoni is easily India’s most successfull captain ever having won three ICC trophies and five IPL titles, apart from two Asia Cup silverware. Even after he retired from international cricket in 2020, his popularity has not taken a hit – in fact, he has become even more popular. ‘Captain Cool’, as he is popularly called, has turned 42 today (July 7). While fans and celebrities from all walks of life are wishing the former India captain, we will show you how the cricket fraternity wished the Chennai Super Kings captain.

Here is how the cricket fraternity wished him:

Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni ! From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we’ve created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep… pic.twitter.com/0RJXCKEz7B — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2023

Whish you Happy Birthday Ms Dhoni Best Captain Cool to the Finisher My inspiration Legend Have a great day @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni #MSDhoni #HBDMSDhoni #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/uBz4Pjg58e — Varun chakravarthy (@iamVaruchakarav) July 6, 2023

Your helicopter shots,

Swift stumping on dots

Always made the game a treat to watch,

And made opponent’s hopes go botch. Happiest birthday @msdhoni bhai pic.twitter.com/j914fmoTSx — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) July 7, 2023

Dhoni recently led CSK to their fifth IPL title. The captain played a huge role in managing things despite carrying a knee injury throughout the season.















