Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

MS Dhoni Birthday: Suresh Raina to CSK; Cricket Fraternity Wishes Captain Cool on Turning 42

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • MS Dhoni Birthday: Suresh Raina to CSK; Cricket Fraternity Wishes Captain Cool on Turning 42 | VIRAL TWEETS

Dhoni is easily India’s most successfull captain ever having won three ICC trophies and five IPL titles, apart from two Asia Cup silverware.

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni age, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni records, MS Dhoni batting, MS Dhoni captain, MS Dhoni ipl, Thala, Captain Cool, CSK, CSK Team News, CSK Full Squad, CSK Schedule, Suresh Raina
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni

Delhi: Without a doubt, MS Dhoni is arguably one of the most popular cricketers ever. Dhoni is easily India’s most successfull captain ever having won three ICC trophies and five IPL titles, apart from two Asia Cup silverware. Even after he retired from international cricket in 2020, his popularity has not taken a hit – in fact, he has become even more popular. ‘Captain Cool’, as he is popularly called, has turned 42 today (July 7). While fans and celebrities from all walks of life are wishing the former India captain, we will show you how the cricket fraternity wished the Chennai Super Kings captain.

Here is how the cricket fraternity wished him:

Dhoni recently led CSK to their fifth IPL title. The captain played a huge role in managing things despite carrying a knee injury throughout the season.










Source link

Previous article
Lust Stories 2 Actress Amruta Subhash Recalls Anurag Kashyap Asked About Her Period Dates While Filming Steamy Scenes
Next article
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ex-Contestant Akanksha Puri Alleges Salman Khan Spoke Rudely to Her The Tone of His Voice
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights