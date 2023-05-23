Home

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni BREAKS Silence On His Retirement After CSK Reach 10th Final; Says ‘I Have 8-9 Months To Decide, Why Take That Headache Now?’

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has finally broken his silence on his retirement rumours after CSK Beat Gujarat Titans on Tuesday to reach their 10th IPL Final.

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has finally broken his silence on his retirement rumours after CSK Beat Gujarat Titans on Tuesday to reach their 10th IPL Final.

Dhoni feels he has at least 8-9 months to decide about his future with Chennai Super Kings as he is not willing to take that headache now. He added that he will be always there for Chennai, be it as a player or something else.

”I don’t know (back next year?) – I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. I’ll always be there for CSK, where it’s playing or something outside”, Dhoni responded to retirements plans at the post-match presentation.

Dhoni was quite happy with his team’s performance and said that everybody’s hard work of 2 months have paid of well.

”IPL is too big to say it’s just another final. Used to be 8 top teams, now it’s 10. I won’t say it’s just another final. It’s hard work of 2 months. Everybody has contributed”, he told.

”GT are a fantastic team and they’ve chased very well, so the thought was to get them in. But it was a good toss to lose. If Jaddu gets conditions that help him. he’s very difficult to hit. His bowling changed the game. Not to forget his partnership with Moeen. We try to create an environment and work out what is the strength of a fast bowler. We try to give them confidence and tell them ‘please try to explore your bowling’. We try to motivate them as much as possible”, the ex India captain added.

"Support staff is there, Bravo and Eric are there. You see the wicket and according to that you keep adjusting the field. I can be a very annoying captain, I keep shifting fielders 2-3 feet. Only request I ask from the fielders is, keep an eye on me. If there's a dropped catch there will be no reaction (from me), just keep an eye on me", he further added.
















