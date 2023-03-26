Home

MS Dhoni Convinced Ravindra Jadeja Who Was Upset After Being Removed as CSK Captain – Report

The ‘air of misunderstanding’ between all parties was cleared. Jadeja reportedly opened up to Dhoni and Viswanathan on “what irked him” and what he expected in the future.

Chennai: Ravindra Jadeja stepped down as CSK captain in the middle of the season and MS Dhoni had to take over. Things did not seem good in the CSK camp. As per a report on Cricbuzz, Jadeja was upset at being removed as CSK captain and it took a ‘long frank chat’ with Dhoni to convince the star all-rounder to play for Chennai again. Jadeja was officially made the captain of the side two days before the start of the 2022 season. As per the report, ‘air of misunderstanding’ between all parties was cleared. Jadeja reportedly opened up to Dhoni and Viswanathan on “what irked him” and what he expected in the future.

Meanwhile, CSK would like to start 2023 on a winning note. CSK will start their campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 31, the season-opener.

CSK IPL 2023 Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

Ben Stokes will reunite with MS Dhoni after Chennai Super Kings bought the English all-rounder for INR 16.25 crore. The signing also means Stokes might succeed Dhoni as the next captain of the franchise. Dhoni would be a key player in the CSK set up as he will bring all his experience to the table and that is priceless.











