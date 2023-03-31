MS Dhoni – Cricketer or God? CSK Captains Lady Fans Gesture Ahead of IPL 2023 Opener vs GT Goes VIRAL

Home

Sports

MS Dhoni – Cricketer or God? Lady Fan’s Thala Gesture Ahead of IPL 2023 Opener | WATCH

IPL 2023: A lady fan was seen taking off her footwear before getting her picture clicked with the CSK captain. Dhoni is seen in the Chennai outfit.

MS Dhoni or GOD

Ahmedabad: If cricket is a religion in India, MS Dhoni is a demi-god – he seriously is treated like one! It is not the first time you have seen Dhoni worshippers. Who can forget the fan running into the ground and Dhoni picking up the tri-colour while the fan was touching the former India captain’s feet? Ahead of IPL 16, fans got to witness another moment that proves Dhoni’s god-like status in the country. A lady fan was seen taking off her footwear before getting her picture clicked with the CSK captain. Dhoni is seen in the Chennai outfit.

Here is the viral clip:

A Lady Fan was talking with @msdhoni and when she wanted to click photo with MS, She removed her footwear before taking the pic 💛 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/xbPJZcL6WC — 🎰 (@StanMSD) March 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Dhoni could miss the IPL 2023 opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday in Ahmedabad due to a niggle in his left knee, The Indian Express reported.

The report stated that Dhoni is feeling discomfort and do not want to push too much as there is a shortage of wicketkeepers in the side. However, when contacted, the franchise refused to comment.

Dhoni has been training hard ahead of the IPL at Chepauk. The 41-year-old looked in prime shape and fittest even at this age.

In case Dhoni is not available on Friday, it would be interesting to see who leads the side. Ben Stokes is definitely an option to captain the side. Ravindra Jadeja had led the side last year in seven games without much success.











