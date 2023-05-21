Home

MS Dhoni DOUBTFUL For IPL Playoff Game? CSK Coach Provides Injury Update

Claiming that Dhoni is not 100 per cent fit, Hussey said that is the reason why he is not being able to run well.

Delhi: Chennai Super Kings got the better of Delhi Capitals by 77 runs on Saturday to seal a playoff spot for themselves. Now that CSK get ready for the playoff, they have concerns. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has been strugging with his knee and that is no secret. Dhoni was seen strugging to run between the wickets and now CSK coach Michael Hussey has provided an update on his injury. Claiming that Dhoni is not 100 per cent fit, Hussey said that is the reason why he is not being able to run well.

“His knee isn’t 100 per cent at the moment, so he is managing himself, coming into bat in the last 2-3 overs. He is not able to run as well as he did in his heydays, but he is doing the things right and hitting the ball really well,” Hussey said during the mid-innings break at Arun Jaitley stadium.

Earlier, CSK ended their 14-match league campaign with 17 points and that is good enough to seal a last-four berth. Batting first, opener Devon Conway’s 87 off only 51 balls and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s smashing 79 off 50 deliveries ensured a healthy 223/3 for CSK.

Conway’s innings comprised 11 fours and three sixes while Gaikwad hit seven sixes apart from three boundaries as they added 141 for the opening stand. In reply, Delhi Capitals managed only 146/9 with skipper David Warner’s 86 off 58 balls being the only saving grace. Deepak Chahar ended with 3/22 from 4 overs while Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana got two wickets apiece. Deshpande also finished with 1/26 in his four overs. “I think death bowling, confidence is very important,” Dhoni continued after the game on Saturday.















