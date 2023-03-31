10.2 C
New York

MS Dhoni Enjoys Arijit Singh Show Ahead Of GT Vs CSK IPL 2023 Opener

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 5 min.
.


CSK captain MS Dhoni was caught vibing on the ‘Deva Deva’ song from the Bollywood movie Brahmastra.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni enjoys Arijit Singh’s songs during IPL 2023 ceremony. (Image: @mufaddal_vohra)

New Delhi: MS Dhoni was seen enjoying to the songs of Arijit Singh during the IPL 2023 opening ceremony just ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ opening encounter against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday in Ahmedabad.

The incident was caught on camera when Dhoni, who was sitting in the dugout, was seen vibing on Arijit Singh’s melodious songs. He was caught going to and fro on the ‘Deva Deva’ song from the movie Brahmastra.

He was later called on the stage alongside Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya where the IPL 2023 winners’ trophy was unveiled in the presence of all the BCCI office bearers.

Post the opening ceremony, both the captains walked down together. Gujarat Titans captain Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first.




Published Date: March 31, 2023 6:39 PM IST



Updated Date: March 31, 2023 7:13 PM IST







