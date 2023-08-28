August 28, 2023

MS Dhoni Female Fan Touches CSK Captain Feet in Heartwarming Gesture

  MS Dhoni's Female Fan Touches CSK Captain's Feet in Heartwarming Gesture | WATCH

MS Dhoni recently featured in Indian Premier League where he captained Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni’s Female Fan Touches CSK Captain’s Feet in Heartwarming Gesture | WATCH

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain for India so far as under his leadership India won three major ICC titles Although the wicketkeeper batter announced his retirement from international cricket he recently captained in the Indian Premier League where his franchise beat Gujarat Titans to clinch the title for fifth time.

MS Dhoni holds a massive fan following because of his cricketing career and the wicketkeeper batter always love his fans, now a video is going viral on the social sphere where a female fan is touching Dhoni’s feet. Here is the video:

After finishing the Indian Premier League CSK captain Dhoni went for a knee surgery and there are chances that Dhoni will feature in next IPL as well.

“Looking for an answer? Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body,” said Dhoni after IPL 2023 final.

A video has emerged on social media where Dhoni’s wife Sakshi seems to be giving an update on the legendary captain’s recovery from the surgery.

“He is recovering. He is in rehab,” Sakshi, who was attending the premier of the movie in Chennai, can be heard saying in the clip after being asked by fans about Dhoni’s knee.










Source link

