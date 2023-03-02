Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Gets Thala Welcome as he Arrives in Chennai to Join CSK Ahead of IPL 2023; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

IPL 2023: There were flowers being showered as Dhoni walked. Fans had come to the airport a couple of hours in advance of getting the news that Dhoni was coming.

MS Dhoni Arrives in Chennai For IPL 2023

Chennai: So yes, the helicopter has landed in Chennai! Chennai Super Kings captain and a demi-god in India, MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai on Thursday evening to join the CSK side ahead of the upcoming season of the IPL. Dhoni, who does not play for the country anymore, got a rousing reception on arriving in the city. There were flowers being showered as Dhoni walked. Fans had come to the airport a couple of hours in advance of getting the news that Dhoni was coming.

The clip of Dhoni’s arrival surfaced on social space and has since gone viral as fans are loving it:

There are speculations that this will be the veteran’s last IPL. The belief is that Ben Stokes was bought for a whopping amount so that he could take over from Dhoni. While it remains to be seen when would that happen, Dhoni would be hoping to finish on a high in the yellow.

Dhoni, who has amassed 4978 runs in 234 IPL matches, would once again be a key member of the squad as he would bring invaluable experience of the IPL to the table. He has led CSK to four IPL titles.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma











