MS Dhoni Gets Thala Welcome From Fans as he Enters M. Chinnaswamy; Watch VIRAL CLIP

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: From gheraoing the team bus to clicking selfies, Dhoni was all smiles. A ground staff also touched Dhoni’s feet out of respect for the CSK captain.

Dhoni at Chinnswamy (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Bangalore: The Chennai Super Kings are easily one of the most popular teams in IPL history and the big reason for that is MS Dhoni. In every city he goes to in the world, he has fans rooting for him such as his stature. And hence, it was not surprising to see the frenzy outside the iconic M. Chinnswamy stadium as Dhoni entered. From gheraoing the team bus to clicking selfies, Dhoni was all smiles. A ground staff also touched Dhoni’s feet out of respect for the CSK captain.

Here is the clip shared by the CSK social media handle that is now going viral:

RCB vs CSK Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wayne Parnell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande.

While Chennai has won four of the last five games between the two sides, Bangalore won the last time these two teams met. It is set for a mouthwatering clash and is surely going to be a packed house at the Chinnaswamy. It also seems like the trend of chasing is likely to continue at the toss. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.











