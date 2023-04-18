Home

MS Dhoni Hails Shivam Dube After CSK Beat RCB in IPL 2023 Match at M. Chinnaswamy

Dhoni hails Dube after heroics during Southern Derby (Image: AFP)

Bangalore: There was never any doubt that Shivam Dube was talented and the tall left-hander showed why he is highly rated in the domestic circuit by hammering a breathtaking 52 off 27 balls. His 27-ball stay was laced with five sixes and two fours. Following his good show with the bat, he received praise from CSK captain MS Dhoni. Claiming that he can hit the ball cleanly, Dhoni reckoned he is somebody who can get those runs in the middle overs.

“He is someone who can hit very cleanly. He has an issue with the fast bowlers but he’s a clean hitter against the spinners. We had certain plans for him but once he arrived for our camp, he was injured. So we couldn’t do a lot of work. We feel that he’s somebody who can deliver and who can get those extra runs in the middle overs. He needs to believe in that more than us. We know he has the talent, but once you cross the boundary ropes into the field you are on your own,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

“When you come to Bangalore, you know it’s a good wicket. Early part of IPL you get a lot of dew. You want to start well and then alter whatever is there in your mind. It was slightly tacky to start off. It’s important to go through that and then look to accelerate. We kept it simple and tried to get as much as possible in the second half of the game,” Dhoni said.

Meanwhile, brilliant half-centuries by Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis went in vain as Chennai Super Kings chipped in with timely wickets to prevail over Royal Challengers by eight runs.











