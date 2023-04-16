MS Dhoni Hammers Sixes During Net Session Ahead of RCB vs CSK; Watch VIRAL Video

 google.com, pub-8555432999068006, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
IPL 2023: Dhoni, who has a lot of experience playing at the venue, would be the key to CSK’s fortunes tomorrow.

Dhoni Ahead of RCB vs CSK

Bangalore: Amid speculation that MS Dhoni is fit enough to take the park at the M. Chinnswamy or not on Monday, the CSK skipper was seen smashing sixes during a net session on the eve of the Southern Derby. Dhoni, who looked to be struggling during CSK’s last game, looked at complete ease as he hit the ball. He also had a smile on his face after striking the ball well which should come as good news for CSK fans. Dhoni, who has a lot of experience playing at the venue, would be the key to CSK’s fortunes tomorrow.

Here is the clip posted by the Super Kings social media handle.

RCB vs CSK Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wayne Parnell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande.

While Chennai has won four of the last five games between the two sides, Bangalore won the last time these two teams met. It is set for a mouthwatering clash and is surely going to be a packed house at the Chinnaswamy. It also seems like the trend of chasing is likely to continue at the toss. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.




Published Date: April 16, 2023 9:07 PM IST



Updated Date: April 16, 2023 9:18 PM IST







