MS Dhoni Hilariously Cake-SMASHING Himself During CSK Captains Old Birthday Celebration; Video Goes VIRAL

The clip has Dhoni in it celebrating one of his birthdays where knowing very well that he would be smeared with cake once he cuts it, he face-smashes himself.

MS Dhoni Old Birthday Celebration

Mumbai: MS Dhoni may appear to be very calm and composed from the outside, giving an impression that he is a serious character. But people who know him from close quarters will tell you that he also has a funny side to him which not many know off. As Dhoni turns 42 today, we have picked up an old video that has gone viral again as it is his birthday. The clip has Dhoni in it celebrating one of his birthdays where knowing very well that he would be smeared with cake once he cuts it, he face-smashes himself. It looks extremely hilarious as he does it with his teammates around him.

Here is the video that is going viral:

Easily one of the most successfull captains to have led the Indian cricket team, Dhoni was in charge of the Indian national team in limited-overs formats from 2007 to 2017 and in Test cricket from 2008 to 2014.

Dhoni recently led CSK to their fifth IPL title. The captain played a huge role in managing things despite carrying a knee injury throughout the season.

Dhoni has confirmed that he would feature in the next season of the IPL as well amid massive speculation that he won’t. After leading CSK to their fifth IPL crown, Dhoni said he would play in IPL 2024 for his fans who have shown support and have loved him for years.










