Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Injured? CSK Captain Limping During Training Raises Concern Ahead of IPL 2023

IPL 2023: While CSK is bound to sweat over the fitness of Dhoni, the good news is that the CSK captain looked in dominating form once he had the bat in his hand.

MS Dhoni injured? CSK sweat over Dhoni fitness, Chennai Super Kings captain limps during practice session 3 days before GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Opener – Follow LIVE Updates



Chennai: Is MS Dhoni carrying an injury? Is he 100 per cent fit for IPL 2023? These were the questions that passed the minds of the fans who saw Dhoni limping during a training session ahead of IPL 2023. As per a report on Sportsstar, Dhoni was reluctant to take the net session and wore a camouflage kneecap to partially shield his left leg. The CSK skipper then stretched and pressed his leg towards the ground to assess his condition. he then walked out to the nets with a roar from the crowd. While CSK is bound to sweat over the fitness of Dhoni, the concerning part is that the CSK captain was also running gingerly. He felt discomfort in his knee and often paused midway and was limited complete a run.

Dhoni hit sixes and that got the crowd at the Chepauk going. It was Dhoni’s first appearance on the ground since his international retirement.

Meanwhile, CSK play the season opener against Gujarat. The match will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat have defeated Chennai twice in two games. CSK would like to change that with a win to get things started. That would be a perfect start for Dhoni and his men.

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing 11: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana











