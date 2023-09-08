September 8, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure, Heartwarming Statement From Cameron Green To Indian Legend

2 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure,’ Heartwarming Statement From Cameron Green To Indian Legend

The Indian cricket legend and one of the greatest finishers of all time, MS Dhoni, is considered one of the best captains in Indian cricketing history.

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni News, MS Dhoni Latest News, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni Updates, MS Dhoni Latest Updates, MS Dhoni Feeds, MS Dhoni Latest Feeds, Cameron Green, Cameron Green News, Cameron Green Latest News, Cameron Green Updates, Cameron Green Latest Updates, Cameron Green Feeds, Cameron Green Latest Feeds, Cameron Green On MS Dhoni, Cameron Green On MS Dhoni News, Cameron Green On MS Dhoni Latest News, Cameron Green On MS Dhoni Updates, Cameron Green On MS Dhoni Latest Updates, Cameron Green On MS Dhoni Feeds, Cameron Green On MS Dhoni Latest Feeds, Indian Crciket Team, Australian Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket News, Cricket Latest News, Cricket Updates, Cricket Latest Updates, MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure, MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure News, MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure Updates, MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure Latest Updates, MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure Feeds, MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure Latest Feeds,
MS Dhoni during the 2019 ODI World Cup. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian cricket legend and one of the greatest finishers of all time, MS Dhoni, is considered one of the best captains in Indian cricketing history. In Dhoni’s stint, the Indian side won three ICC trophies: the 2007 World T20I, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Many cricket players, several athletes, and fans have seen MS Dhoni as their role model. This time, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has made a heartwarming statement for the former Indian captain; he said MS Dhoni is like a god figure.

Dhoni also became a successful batsman, and he is known for his ability to hit big shots. He is the only wicket-keeper in the world to have scored more than 10,000 runs in ODI cricket.

The former Indian wicket-keeper is a popular figure in India and is considered a national hero. He is known for his humble and down-to-earth nature. He is also a successful businessman and has endorsed numerous brands.

The Indian legend is a true legend of the game and is one of the greatest cricketers of all time. He is an inspiration to many people and shows that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.

In a recent interaction on The Grade Cricketer, the Australian all-rounder expressed his thoughts on the Indian cricket legend. Cameron Green said “MS Dhoni is like a God figure, watching him walk out to bat in Chennai is one of the most ridiculous things to witness.”

As per AFP, Star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is set to miss a few matches in the lead-up to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which will be played in India, after the youngster was hit by a bouncer on the head from pacer Kagiso Rabada during the first ODI match of the five-game series against South Africa on Thursday (September 7th)










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Oppose To ACCs Unilateral Favour To India Vs Pakistan Super Four Match

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Sadhguru To Ride Laps At Buddh International Circuit To Inaugurate MotoGP Bharat

4 hours ago admin
3 min read

Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Tennis Grand Slam Finalist of Open Era

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Oppose To ACCs Unilateral Favour To India Vs Pakistan Super Four Match

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure, Heartwarming Statement From Cameron Green To Indian Legend

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Sadhguru To Ride Laps At Buddh International Circuit To Inaugurate MotoGP Bharat

4 hours ago admin
2 min read

Shoppers Stop unveils the new Fratini collection with brand ambassador Sanya Malhotra

4 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights