‘MS Dhoni Is Like A God Figure,’ Heartwarming Statement From Cameron Green To Indian Legend

MS Dhoni during the 2019 ODI World Cup. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian cricket legend and one of the greatest finishers of all time, MS Dhoni, is considered one of the best captains in Indian cricketing history. In Dhoni’s stint, the Indian side won three ICC trophies: the 2007 World T20I, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Many cricket players, several athletes, and fans have seen MS Dhoni as their role model. This time, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has made a heartwarming statement for the former Indian captain; he said MS Dhoni is like a god figure.

Dhoni also became a successful batsman, and he is known for his ability to hit big shots. He is the only wicket-keeper in the world to have scored more than 10,000 runs in ODI cricket.

The former Indian wicket-keeper is a popular figure in India and is considered a national hero. He is known for his humble and down-to-earth nature. He is also a successful businessman and has endorsed numerous brands.

The Indian legend is a true legend of the game and is one of the greatest cricketers of all time. He is an inspiration to many people and shows that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.

In a recent interaction on The Grade Cricketer, the Australian all-rounder expressed his thoughts on the Indian cricket legend. Cameron Green said “MS Dhoni is like a God figure, watching him walk out to bat in Chennai is one of the most ridiculous things to witness.”

As per AFP, Star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is set to miss a few matches in the lead-up to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which will be played in India, after the youngster was hit by a bouncer on the head from pacer Kagiso Rabada during the first ODI match of the five-game series against South Africa on Thursday (September 7th)















