Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

MS Dhoni Kept It Very Simple Ravichandran Ashwin Ashwin Reveals What Makes MSD Unique

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘MS Dhoni Kept It Very Simple’ Ravichandran Ashwin Ashwin Reveals What Makes MSD Unique

Ashwin who has played under MS Dhoni’s captaincy revealed how the former India captain’s approach was to keep things simple. 

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni News, MS Dhoni Updates, MS Dhoni India, MS Dhoni Indian Cricketer, MS Dhoni Latest News, MS Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin, MS Dhoni for Ravi Ashwin, MS Dhoni Indian Cricketer, MS Dhoni and Ashwin relations, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin News, Ravichandran Ashwin Updates, Ravichandran Ashwin India, Ravichandran Ashwin. Ravichandran Ashwin Latest News, Ravichandran Ashwin for MS Dhoni
‘MS Dhoni Kept It Very Simple’ Ravichandran Ashwin Ashwin Reveals What Makes MSD Unique

New Delhi: India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on MS Dhoni’s captaincy on the occasion of the Champions Trophy’s 10th anniversary. Since then India has not been able to win any ICC title.

Ashwin who has played under MS Dhoni’s captaincy revealed how the former India captain’s approach was to keep things simple.

“It is understandable that there’s a furore in India that we haven’t won an ICC trophy in 10 years. I empathise with the fans. But the reaction on social media is that this player should be dropped and that player should be included. But quality of a player doesn’t change overnight. Lot of us talk about MS Dhoni’s leadership. What did he do? He kept it very simple. Under his regime, where I also played, he will pick a squad of 15. The same squad of 15 and the XI will play throughout the year. That sense of security is very important for a player,” he said.

Ashwin also lashes over social media users for giving the opinions on who should be dropped and who will be included.

This is the second time Ashwin opened up after his excluson from the playing XI of recently concluded World Test Championship 2023.

Earlier, vetaran spinner revealed A lot of people marketed him and positioned him that he is an overthinker.

He had said: “A lot of people marketed me and positioned me that I am an overthinker. A person who will get 15-20 matches on the go doesn’t have to be mentally overthinking. A person who knows that they will get only two games will be traumatised and will be overthinking because it’s my job. It’s my journey. So this is what suits me. If somebody is going to tell me, ‘you’re going to play 15 matches, you will be looked after, you will be this, you are responsible for players, you are in the leadership role, I won’t be overthinking. Why would I?”










Source link

Previous article
GIA vs UNE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints ECS Romania T10 League 2023
Next article
India’s West Indies Tour: BCCI announces squad; Rohit Sharma continues as captain, Sanju Samson returns to the team
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights