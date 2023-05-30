 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
15.9 C
New York
.
.

MS Dhoni Lifts Ravindra Jadeja With Passion After CSK Beat GT in IPL 2023 Final to Lift 5th Title | WATCH

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 9 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • MS Dhoni Lifts Ravindra Jadeja With Passion After CSK Beat GT in IPL 2023 Final to Lift 5th Title | WATCH

IPL 2023 Final: The CSK captain lifted Ravindra Jadeja with a lot of passion near the dugout.

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja news, Ravindra Jadeja age, Ravindra Jadeja updates, Ravindra Jadeja wickets, Ravindra Jadeja records, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni retirement, MS Dhoni to play in IPL, MS DHoni to play in IPL 2024, MS DHoni in iPL, MS Dhoni in IPL 2023, MS DHoni at CSK, CSK vs GT, CSK vs GT live score, CSK vs GT head to head, CSK vs GT playing XI, CSK vs GT Live streaming, CSK vs GT live cricket score, CSK vs GT live updates, IPL 2023 Final, IPL 2023 Final live score, IPL 2023 Final live cricket score, IPL 2023 Final live updates
Dhoni Lifts Jadeja (Image: IPL)

Ahmedabad: It is a rare sight to see MS Dhoni showing his emotions. But on Monday, after Ravindra Jadeja hot the winning runs to seal a fifth IPL title for Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, Dhoni could not keep calm. The CSK captain lifted Ravindra Jadeja with a lot of passion near the dugout. When this was being done, Dhoni had a smile on his face. The clip has surfaced on social space and is being loved by fans who are also reacting to it.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

With this win, CSK equal Mumbai Indians’ record of winning five IPL titles. Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year. “This is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over.

“The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation.

“You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, they love that I am so grounded,” added Dhoni.










Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh

Verified by MonsterInsights