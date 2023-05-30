Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Lifts Ravindra Jadeja With Passion After CSK Beat GT in IPL 2023 Final to Lift 5th Title | WATCH

IPL 2023 Final: The CSK captain lifted Ravindra Jadeja with a lot of passion near the dugout.

Dhoni Lifts Jadeja (Image: IPL)

Ahmedabad: It is a rare sight to see MS Dhoni showing his emotions. But on Monday, after Ravindra Jadeja hot the winning runs to seal a fifth IPL title for Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, Dhoni could not keep calm. The CSK captain lifted Ravindra Jadeja with a lot of passion near the dugout. When this was being done, Dhoni had a smile on his face. The clip has surfaced on social space and is being loved by fans who are also reacting to it.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

With this win, CSK equal Mumbai Indians’ record of winning five IPL titles. Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year. “This is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over.

“The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation. “You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, they love that I am so grounded,” added Dhoni.















