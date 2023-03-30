Home

MS Dhoni Likely To Miss IPL 2023 Opener Against Gujarat Titans Due To Injury – Report

MS Dhoni attended the IPL captain’s meet on Thursday in Ahmedabad and looked in good spirits.

MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni could miss the IPL 2023 opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday in Ahmedabad due to a niggle in his left knee, The Indian Express reported.

The report stated that Dhoni is feeling discomfort and do not want to push too much as there is a shortage of wicketkeepers in the side. However, when contacted, the franchise refused to comment.

Meanwhile, earlier on the day, Dhoni was among the nine IPL skippers who attended the captain’s meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma missed the event due to a reported illness.

Dhoni has been training hard ahead of the IPL at Chepauk. The 41-year-old looked in prime shape and fittest even at this age.

In case Dhoni is not available on Friday, it would be interesting to see who leads the side. Ben Stokes is definitely an option to captain the side. Ravindra Jadeja had led the side last year in seven games without much success.

Based on the report, Dhoni didn’t bat at nets during CSK’s training session on Thursday and was seen having a chat with Gujarat Titans mentor Gary Kirsten with whom he won the ODI World Cup in 2011.

It is also learnt that a call on Dhoni inclusion in the playing XI will be taken on the matchday morning. If Devon Conway is in the playing XI, he might keep wickets. In case the Kiwi international is not included, either Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ambati Rayudu will don the gloves.

Reportedly, Dhoni was having issues in his left knee in the last few days. On Monday, Dhoni was hesitant to come out to bat during CSK’s intra-squad match and was seen sitting with a knee cap.

