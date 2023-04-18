MS Dhoni Loses Cool After Moeen Alis Lazy Fielding Effort During IPL 2023 Match Between RCB-CSK? WATCH VIDEO

Home

MS Dhoni Loses Cool After Moeen Ali’s Lazy Fielding Effort During IPL 2023 Match Between RCB-CSK? WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2023: Dhoni was seemingly upset because he felt there was an opportunity for a runout had Ali been a little more proactive.

MS Dhoni Loses COOL (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Bangalore: There is no doubt that MS Dhoni is one of the coolest heads in the game. It is not every day that you see Dhoni lose his cool, but such an episode happened on Monday at the M. Chinnaswamy during an IPL game between Bangalore and Chennai. The incident took place when RCB were going great guns during their chase of a mammoth 226. The episode played out in the final ball of the 18th over. Matheesha Pathirana, a.k.a Baby Malinga, was in the attack against Wayne Parnell. Parnell hit the ball to the covers. Parnell immediately took off for a single while his partner, Suyash Prabhudessai was caught napping, this upset the former.

Dhoni was seemingly upset because he felt there was an opportunity for a runout had Ali been a little more proactive. Here is the clip of what exactly happened:

“When you come to Bangalore, you know it’s a good wicket. Early part of IPL you get a lot of dew. You want to start well and then alter whatever is there in your mind. It was slightly tacky to start off. It’s important to go through that and then look to accelerate. We kept it simple and tried to get as much as possible in the second half of the game,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation after Chennai won the game by eight runs.

